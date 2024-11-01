Ondo gov election candidates to sign peace accord November 8

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that Ondo state governorship election candidates will sign a peace accord – a ceremony moderated ny Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State, on November 8.

The election is scheduled to be held November 16.

This was disclosed by Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman in Abuja, on Thursday.

In recent times, candidates of political parties sign the peace accord as a vow to ensure peaceful poll.

The apex electoral body boss adde thaf said 72 per cent of registered voters had collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He said, “On this note, I am also glad to announce that the National Peace Committee, under the leadership of our respected former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar GFCR, is holding the signing of the peace accord for parties and candidates in Ondo State on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Yakubu revealed that by November 6, a mock accreditation exercise in selected polling units for to test result uploads on its result viewing portal would held.

He further noted that it would partner with security agencies to avoid any disruption of the poll.

He stated, “However, we are aware of flashpoints in some local government areas to which we have already drawn the attention of the security agencies.”

Yakubu added, “As the Ondo State governorship election approaches, I wish to remind CSOs that are yet to submit reports for the Edo State governorship election to do so in earnest

“As early as next week, the commission will undertake a final readiness assessment of our preparations for the Ondo election, meet with our officials, engage with stakeholders and interact with the security agencies and transport providers.”

