Nigeria’s oldest movie actor, Agbako, is dead

Charles Oluomo, Nigerian movie actor, popularly known as Agbako, is dead.

He died at the age of 101.

The news of his death was disclosed on Thursday by Bolaji Amusan ‘Mr Latin’, president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures, via Instagram.

He added that the funeral arrangements of the deceased would be announced subsequently.

Read also: Actress Halima Abubakar admits making false allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman

Mr Latin posted, “@tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024.”

The death of Agbako is coming a few days after the Yoruba movie industry lost Abayomi Olaniyi .

The news of Olaniyi’s death was disclosed on last Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State, after being sick.

Agbako adds to the list of Nollywood actors, including Adejumoke Aderounmu, Quadri Oyebamiji, John Okafor, Junior Pope Odonwodo and Amechi Muonagor who have died in 2024.

Share