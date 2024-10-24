Actress Halima Abubakar admits making false allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman

Halima Abubakar, a Nollywood actress, has admitted making false allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman, clergyman at Omega Fire Ministries.

She made the apology in letter she shared on her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

The saga between the actress and the clergyman started in 2022 when the former became ill following an alleged altercation with Suleman.

In the letter, Abubakar said, “I admit that I made false allegations against you and also regret my action and the damage I caused to you, your wife, Dr Lizzy Suleman, your family, and the leaders of the Omega Fire Ministry.

“With this letter, I humbly ask for forgiveness, recognising that my apology cannot undo the harm, pain, and distress I caused and I ask you to find a place in your heart to forgive me as I was not thinking right then.

“I’m truly sorry for all the hurts and distress I caused you, your family and ministry.”

Earlier, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) suspended Abubakar over alleged slander.

The AGN, in a statement disclosed that a two-year investigation by a panel it established indicated that Abubakar slandered some of her colleagues.

“Following the thorough investigative report by the special Secret Investigation Panel set up to conduct an internal underground secret investigation into the activities of some blogs/bloggers since 2022.

“After two years of painstaking investigations, the Panel found out that Miss Halima Abubakar was behind all the slandering information of our members, associates and patrons, especially news of extramarital affairs linked with highly placed individuals in the society emanating from the industry,” the AGN stated.

It added that despite the suspension, Abubakar would still face disciplinary action.

“Therefore, Halima Abubakar is hereby placed on indefinite suspension from the Actors Guild of Nigeria. She will face the National Disciplinary Committee to determine her full punishment. During this period of her suspension, she is not permitted to participate in any AGN and or filming activities.

“The National/State Chapter Taskforces have been duly mandated to monitor the compliance of the above order as violations of the suspension rules may lead to further disciplinary actions.”

