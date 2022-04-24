Ondo NYSC launches 2022 health initiative for rural dwellers

The Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a reliable and dependable scheme when it comes to service to humanity.

Governor Akeredolu made the statement at the weekend when he flagged off the 2022 first quarter NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) at Oba community in Akoko South West Local Government.

According to him, the provision of free health care services for the good people of Ondo State is another step towards a more holistic contribution to the continued good health and productivity of the people of the state.

The governor who praised the management of the scheme for coming up with the life saving intervention said that the focus on health care and well-being of rural populace will further deepen his administration’s commitment at providing qualitative health services to citizens and residents of the Sunshine State.

Governor Akeredolu, who was represented by the Director, Youth Development in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Catherine Kemi Okupe said, “let me seize this opportunity to call on the good people of Oba community and its environs to troop out in their large numbers and take advantage of this outreach which is initiated for their benefit.”

He declared that the government will strengthen the partnership and seek ways to expand it’s reach so that more people can benefit from the programme.

“We also ask that you do not hesitate to request for the intervention of the Ondo State Government in any area the NYSC may require the assistance of the State Government to further deepen the objectives of this laudable programme”, he said.

Earlier in her welcome speech, the NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Victoria Nnenna Ani disclosed that the primary motive behind the establishment of the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers is to mobilise volunteer corps medical personnel to provide free health services for the rural dwellers, who under normal circumstances will not be able to access medical attention as a result of the remoteness of their location.

According to her, the Director General of the Scheme, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his aspiration to reposition the NYSC towards addressing numerous hazards occasioned by health challenges and inadequacies strengthen the programme whereby corps medical personnel nationwide will put their professional services free of any charge to address health challenges of the rural populace.

“There is a popular saying that, ‘too much of everything is bad’ but this is not so when it comes to healthcare because a healthy people is a healthy nation. As a result of this, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has decided to bring the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) to your doorsteps as part of the Scheme’s corporate social responsibility”.

She, therefore, encouraged the dwellers of the community and its environs to open their minds and be truthful to discuss their medical history and challenges with the corps medical personnel as they are professionally competent to offer services that will assist them take informed decision.