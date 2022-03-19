NYSC to prosecute graduates who evade national service

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) says it will henceforth prosecute Nigerian graduates who refuse to present themselves for mobilisation for national service after completion of their studies.

The director-general of NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this in Abuja during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the NYSC and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the prosecution of its criminal cases.

Ibrahim explained that Section 13 Sub Section 1(a) and (b) empowers the service corps to prosecute offenders.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the director, of legal services of the scheme, Tijjani Ahmed Ibrahim, disclosed that NYSC has been having challenges in prosecuting some of its cases and expressed confidence that the partnership with the NSCDC will bring this to an end. He assured that the Scheme will live up to its responsibilities as stipulated in the MOU.

The NYSC helmsman commended the NSCDC for its support to the scheme, recalling that it was the corps that spearheaded the discovery and dismantling of a fake NYSC camp as well as the successful prosecution of the culprits.

The commandant-general of the corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi assured the NYSC of the readiness of his organisation to assist the scheme in the pursuit of its mandate.

Represented by the director of legal services of the corps, Umar Aliyu Mohammed, the commandant further promised to ensure that the partnership yield the desired result.