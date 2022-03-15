NYSC commends FG for enrolling youth corps members into NHIS

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commended the Federal Government for enrolling youth corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Director-General of the scheme, Maj.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the commendation at the formal closing and passing out ceremony of the 2022 batch “A” stream l corps members, marking the end of the orientation course in Mangu, Plateau.

Represented by Ms Caroline Embu, the NYSC Coordinator in Plateau, Ibrahim urged the corps members to take full advantage of the initiative known as the NYSC Group Individual Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP) by registering under healthcare providers in their service locations.

He advised the corps members to always report for medical attention in the event of ill health.

He disclosed that corps members would also visit any NHIS accredited hospital during their official leave period outside their service locations and urged them

to serve as good ambassadors of the scheme by offering selfless service and be instruments of unity in their host communities.

He tasked the NYSC members to respect the culture and traditions of their host communities and encouraged them to participate in the post-camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to master a skill that would equip them for self-development and improve their socioeconomic status after the service year.

He warned them against unnecessary, unauthorised and night journeys and advised them to disembark from any journey once it is 6 p.m. and lodge at military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe.

The director-general also warned the corps members against vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and advanced fee fraud, as such acts wouldn’t be condoned.

He said anyone caught would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the NYSC laws.

He revealed that the management was working in synergy with security agencies to ensure the safety of corps members.

He urged them to take the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged their host communities to adhere to preventive measures against the virus.

He thanked the state government for supporting and creating a conducive environment for NYSC activities.

On her part, the NYSC coordinator commended the corps members for their resilience and hard work during the orientation exercise.

Embu tasked them to be good ambassadors of the scheme in their respective host communities.