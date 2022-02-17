NYSC discharges 1,853 corps members in Anambra

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has commended corps members for their role in the successful conduct of the November 6 and November 9 governorship election in Anambra.

Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, Coordinator of NYSC Anambra gave the commendation at the discharge ceremony for 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members who completed their mandatory service year in the state in Awka on Thursday.

A total of 1,853 were issued discharge certificates, 13 had their services extended while two will repeat the service in the state.

Baderinwa congratulated the ex corps members for their diligent service to fatherland while charging them to apply the knowledge and skills they acquired in the course of the service year as their certificates would not be enough.

“My dear corps members, as you step into the world, you must realize that your certificate of National Service is not a guarantee that jobs will be running into your waiting arms.

Read also: ASUU strike: FG seeks end to the impasse – Adamu Adamu

“I therefore charge you to bring to bear all the lessons learnt during the service year, especially the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship training as a reliable means to self actualization.

“Eschew fraudulent acts, get-rich-quick schemes and other forms of corruption,” she said.

The Coordinator noted with regret and prayed for the repose of the souls of five corps members who died as a result of childbirth, road crash and illness.

According to her, on a sad note, we lost 5 fellow compatriots, who began the journey with you but died in active service.

“To those of you who have found a home here, I challenge you to leverage on the entrepreneurial spirit of Anambra people and those wishing to proceed home or to other locations best wishes and journey mercies,” she said.

On his part, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, Chairman NYSC Governing Council in Anambra thanked the discharged corps members for their serving Anambra well and urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme and the country as they move on.

Obiekezie who represented Governor Willie Obiano said Anambra was happy with the impact they made in the communities during their primary assignments.