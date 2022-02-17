ASUU strike: FG seeks end to the impasse – Adamu Adamu

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, has stated that the federal government is willing to reach an agreement with the member of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who is on a one-month warning strike.

Adamu disclosed this on Wednesday, February 16, while briefing reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The minister, however, said he was surprised that the lecturers could decide to embark on industrial action when the federal government was addressing the issues they have raised.

“ASUU, unfortunately, they have gone on strike and I am looking for them because all the issues are being addressed.

“The last thing that happened was that our committee looked at their demands, but there are renegotiations going on.

“The federal government is ready to meet them on all issues they have raised and if there are so many meetings and the gap is not closing, then, I think it is not the fault of the government,” the minister said.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU had on Monday, February 14 declared a one-month warning strike, stating that the union tried to avoid the industrial action but the federal government was unresponsive to its demands.

Besides, ASUU claimed that the union’s decision to go on strike was provoked by the federal government’s inability to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with them in December 2020.

However, the minister believes there is always a solution to every problem, stating his resolution to reach an agreement with ASUU. “There is a solution to this; the negotiations are the solution and that is why I have said that I am surprised that ASUU has gone on strike.

“They submitted a draft agreement which the ministry is looking at.

“A committee is looking at it. Immediately it finishes, the government is meant to announce what it has accepted. Then suddenly, I heard them going on strike. We want a peaceful resolution,” Adamu said.

The minister also reacted to several accusations by ASUU, including claims that he has consistently shunned the negotiation meetings but sends representatives.

Adamu frowned at the allegation that government does not want a peaceful resolution to the crisis was not true.