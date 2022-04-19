Ondo honours Bukola Abitoye with Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The Ondo state Government through the Office of Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, the First Lady has conferred an award of the Female Entrepreneur of the Year on Olubukola Abitoye, the chief executive officer of Digital Space Capital Limited.

Abitoye is a finance professional with senior level exposure in the banking and finance industry. She has practiced banking locally and internationally and sat on the boards of at least 2 banking institutions outside Nigeria.

She has over 14 years of professional experience in the financial services industry and a track record of closing multinational deals, long standing experience in Investment Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, Microfinance, Investor Relations, transaction structuring and execution.

On the creative front, she has over nine years of experience in Interior designs, printing/ Branding and Advertising.

She is the founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Space Capital Limited, a one-stop financial services Institution that provides top-notch advisory and consultancy services to clients in access to finance, Insurance broking, Micro Banking, and fintech. Digital Space Capital launched the innovative Digikolo App – a homegrown digital savings solution that is helping to restore the savings culture within the country and beyond.

Read also: Adeyemi: Providing online market place for entrepreneurs

She is the founder of Florence Modupe Foundation (FMF), an Non-Governmental Organisation named after her mother, who is a living legend and one of her greatest role models.

FMF is focused on using education as a tool to provide gifted students with opportunities to actualize their potential. The foundation prioritizes orphans and those who are economically and physically challenged. As at today, the foundation trains and pays the school fees of over 200 girls in addition to the donations of relief materials to over 25 orphanages and Special Schools across Nigeria.

The Award ceremony which was part of activities lined up for the state celebration of the International Women’s Day tagged “Breaking the Bias” held on the 10th of March 2022 at the state International Event Centre “The Dome” in Akure, the state capital.

While speaking at the event, the First Lady showered praises on Abitoye for her steadfast commitment to job creation in the country and being a shining example to other women in the state and beyond.

While responding to the Honour, Abitoye described it as a great achievement for her as it shows that beyond her exploits in Lagos and other parts of the country, her home state recognizes her efforts and deemed it fit to honour her. She describes the award as a call for her to do more for Ondo state and the Nation, which she is fully committed to.