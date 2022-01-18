Ondo cautions head teachers against extortion in public schools

The government of Ondo State has warned head teachers in public schools against extortions by imposing illegal levies on students.

Olufemi Agagu, the commissioner for education, science and technology in Ondo State disclosed this through a statement issued on Monday, January 17 in Akure the state capital.

According to the statement, the commissioner said, “It has come to the knowledge of the state government that some secondary school principals have allegedly devised ingenious means of extorting parents and guardians under extraneous covers, for the payment of unauthorised fees.

“This is in spite of the state government’s decision to pay WAEC fees for students in the state’s public schools.”

Agagu frowned at the manner some students in public schools are being forced to pay some illegal levies and warned that any school head found extorting students would be dealt with.

Read also: Industrial real estate demand seen rising on logistics, e-commerce

The commissioner called on parents and guardians as well to be careful and report any such nefarious acts of some school headteachers. He reiterated that those found guilty of these dubious acts shall be dealt with by the government.

“Government, therefore, enjoins all stakeholders to be vigilant and report any of such confirmed extortion to the ministry of education science and technology.

“This development is a clear act of sabotage that is highly reprehensible. All such reported cases shall be thoroughly investigated and culprits appropriately sanctioned,” he said

Furthermore the commissioner outlined the state government approved collectables for public secondary schools in Ondo State.

“It must be reiterated for the benefit of all that the total approved collectables for public secondary schools is 4,450 naira for returning students and 5,800 naira for new students.

“For final year students, additional payment of 2,800 Naira has also been approved as administrative and practical charges. Any other payment demanded from parents and guardians are illegal and unauthorised,” he stated.