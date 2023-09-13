Ondo begins distribution of palliatives

The Ondo government, on Tuesday, flagged off the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable households in the state.

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the commissioner for information and orientation, who spoke at the flag off in Isua, the headquarters of Akoko South East local government area, said the palliatives were meant for every citizen irrespective of political leaning.

Read also: Ondo tightens security at warehouses, sets to distribute palliatives

Ademola-Olateju said 1,200 bags of rice would be distributed to 6,000 households in the council area.

He said, “We are kicking-off the distribution and the four local government areas in Akoko are the first to benefit.

Read also: DSS arrests officials stealing palliatives

“There will be five people to a bag of rice, we have trucks coming in to take the palliatives to various towns in Akoko South East comprising Ipesi, Sosan, Ifira, Epinmi , Isua among others. We have 1,200 bags of rice for Akoko South East and we are targeting 6,000 households in the local government,” he said.

Ademola-Olateju said religious groups, market women, traders association, among others, would benefit from the palliatives.

Responding on behalf of Isua Community, Akin Aibinuomo, a former chairman of Akoko South East local council, thanked the state government for the palliatives.

Read also: 500,000 households to receive palliatives from Lagos