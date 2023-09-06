DSS arrests officials stealing palliatives

The Department of State Services (DSS) agents apprehended some State Emergency Management Agency workers who were allegedly stealing palliatives intended for the public to ease the impacts of the removal of fuel subsidies on Tuesday

Officials of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices were among the suspects detained in a well-known market in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, where the commodities were being resold.

Peter Afunanya, the secret police spokesman told the media in Abuja that some of the diverted items were found on the accused.

Afunanya warned that those responsible would face legal repercussions and urged members of the public who may have knowledge about the new trend to contact the appropriate security services.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received reports from some State Governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

“Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects,” Afunanya said.

While their operation was still going on in other states, he pointed out, the service had already stopped a reputed criminal organisation in Nasarawa State that was thought to be in charge of stealing and selling medications intended for the area’s most vulnerable residents.

Recall that BusinessDay reported the receipt of palliative by some state governors some weeks ago from the Federal government to

help mitigate the effects of removing fuel subsidies, particularly for the most vulnerable citizens.