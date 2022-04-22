Once upon a ‘National Theatre’

Sometime ago, the National Theatre, Iganmu, was the pride of performing artists, Lagosians and Nigerians at large.

Though completed in 1976, it was until January 15, 1977 that bright light shone brilliantly on guests who walked into the newly completed national arts theatre; eager to catch a glimpse of the activities on stage.

Of course, the guests were at the theatre that new year to witness the spectacular opening of the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ’77), a major international festival, which was held in Lagos, Nigeria, from January 15-February 12, 1977.

Sadly, FESTAC ’77 seemed to be the most spectacular event held at the theatre since opening as the infrastructure kept dilapidating until it became a national ruin and embracement.

Moreover, in 1994 there was a stampede for the screening of late Hubert Ogunde’s famous film, ‘Ayanmo’, but that was the last major event for the main bowl that hosted the film as the chiller packed up and required over N500 million to restore then, which the management of the theatre could not afford because of lack of activities to sustain its revenue and maintenance targets.

For years now the National Theatre; a monument that has been synonymous with the Nigerian state since it was built in 1977 and an art and cultural melting pot, has disgracefully sunk into a ruin and to the disappointment of Olusegun Obasanjo, who built it during his military regime.

The disappointment is spurred further because of the fact that the theatre, which is the primary centre for the performing arts in Nigeria, amid unique features such as an exterior shaped like a military hat, a 5000-seater main hall with a collapsible stage, and two 700-800 capacity cinema halls, all of which are equipped with facilities for simultaneous translation of eight languages, among others, was allowed to be invaded by hoodlums and allowed to rot in ruins created by negligence.

Another sad thing is that in spite of a couple of interventions, the huge 7000 sitting capacity main bowl of the theatre still remains decrepit. The decades of ruins at the theatre were alarming considering that at a time, it ranked the largest in Africa, bigger than that of Durban and Cape Town in South Africa.

However, help seems to have come to this ruined site, which has not been fully utilised since it was completed in 1976.

Since the award of contracts in March 2021 for its renovation and other uses by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria, the site spanning acres of built land and mostly empty spaces is coming alive.

From that March 2021 takeoff, the national edifice has been under renovation for $100 million under the partnership between the FG and the Bankers’ Committee.

But the reality is that it will not be the same National Theatre again.

With the Lagos Light Rail having a major stop at the theatre, new hubs being constructed within the premises of the National Theatre, for fashion, information, technology, film, music, five-star hotel and other offerings, the theatre will definitely not be the same.

Already, the partners funding the renovation have changed the name to the Lagos Creative & Entertainment Centre (LC&EC) and Lai Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture, the supervising ministry of the theatre, is running with the new name, which he confirmed while signing an agreement with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at the organisation’s headquarters in Madrid, Spain, on Nigeria’s hosting of the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry.

Beyond that, the minister hopes that the hosting of the global conference from November 14 to 17, 2022; the first event to be staged at the newly refurbished edifice, would be an open invitation to global event organisers and corporate organisations in Nigeria to come and witness the best of conferencing, entertainment and hospitality facilities.

Things are looking up for the theatre, considering the level of completion of the renovation work, amid new services routes, remodeled interior spaces, nearly 300 units of conveniences, 3,000 square-metre roof terrace, which had been a major source of leakages is now replaced, while the floors, walls, panels, and ceilings had been stripped back as part of a plan to ensure that all underlying structures are able to support new finishes.

The renovated theatre is also offering a 4,000-seater main bowl, the new stage infrastructure with future-fit performing arts spaces for dance, theatre, music and multimedia with adjustable acoustics and advanced technical systems adaptable to the requirements of audiences, artists and sponsors.

Also, the banquet halls and exhibition spaces as well as the two 500-seater cinemas now wear new walls, floor and ceiling finishes.

Going by the minister’s assurance, the Lagos surface rail system, that will serve the renovated theatre, will be commissioned ahead of the Global Conference in November.

Ultimately, the Nigerian creative industry looks forward to the new hub and hopes that its hopes will not be dashed, as new owners often drive away patronage with high fees.