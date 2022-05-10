Olujimi Tewe to raise global voices from Africa

Olujimi Tewe, personal transformation expert has set in motion his vision of raising scores of leadership voices across the globe, beginning from Africa.

Part of the plan was the recent hosting of the maiden edition of the Next Voices Conference which was held recently at Radisson Blu, in Lagos.

In his opening remark, Tewe said the conference is a dream come true for him as he believes that a nation can only be transformed when the right thought leaders take responsibility to amplify their voices.

He noted that the conference, which is going to be annual, is a platform to set aspiring and budding speakers into an accelerated journey towards becoming major voices that the world needs.

“Becoming a Voice allows you to make an impact, positions you to grow your influence and enables you to be rewarded with income as you transform other lives in the society. Tewe noted.”

The transformational coach said the choice of speakers this year was intentional because of their undoubted antecedents. The conference had the likes of Steve Harris a business strategist, who spoke on being business minded as a voice; Stephanie Obi an online course business coach, who spoke on finding your voice and owning it fearlessly and

Bankole Williams, a leadership consultant, who engaged the participants on the power of the mind.

TriciaBiz, a marketing expert, spoke on amplifying your voice using Social Media while John Obidi, a personal development trainer, spoke on building a community.

The highlight of the event was the deserving award given to the public speaking and coaching industry legends in Nigeria. They include, Fela Durotoye, Lanre Olusola, Niyi Adesanya and Olakunle Soriyan.

According to the convener, the four gentlemen paved the way for many known speakers today. “They are pathfinders of the industry who debuted several years ago when no one believed in the future of public speaking in the country. Today, each of them is a thought-leader and sought-after globally,” he added.