Fire guts NNPC tank farm in Lagos

A tank farm in Apapa, Lagos State, reportedly owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has caught fire, according to the Lagos Fire Service.

Margaret Adeseye, Director/CEO of Lagos State Fire Service, explained that the fire stemmed from a spillage of petroleum products within the tank farm’s perimeter.

She emphasised collaborative efforts with multiple emergency responders in the oil and gas industry to mitigate the situation.

Despite the challenges, she reassured that emergency operations are effectively managed to prevent further escalation.

In addition, Amodu Shakiru, spokesperson of the fire service, said the emergency call came in at 11:27 a.m.

He stated that the Iganmu and Ajegunle fire stations promptly responded to the call to prevent the fire from spreading further.

However, Olufemi Soneye, the Corporate Communications Officer at NNPCL, clarified that the fire outbreak did not occur at the NNPC depot.

According to Soneye, the fire outbreak happened at a pipeline belonging to HOGL Energy Limited (formerly known as Honeywell Oil and Gas Limited).