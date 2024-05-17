Fire guts Flour Mill, destroys entire raw materials warehouse in Calabar

The entire raw materials warehouse of Eastern Premier Feed Mill Company, also known as Flour Mill, has been gutted by fire.

The incident, Business Day gathered, occurred last weekend 2024.

Read also: Expert recommends how to prevent fire accidents

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of this report but our Reporter learned the fire was massive.

The Cross River State Government has commiserated with the company, praying for such an incident not to happen again.

According to a letter of commiseration by Hon. Dr (Mrs) Abigail Duke Orok, Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, on Friday , the government the loss is quite unfortunate and devastating.

“I write to commiserate with the Eastern Premier Feed Mill Company, Calabar, on the mishap of the fire incident that occurred over the weekend which engulfed the entire raw materials Warehouse of your Company. It’s quite unfortunate and devastating to have such a huge loss at this time.

“His excellency Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu (The People’s First Governor) remains committed and passionate about the success of businesses in the State and appreciates your relationship over the years” the letter with reference number Our Ref: CRS/MOC/AD/Vol.1/009/77, read in part.

“We pray that such an unfortunate incident never happens again.”

Business Day reports there have been a series of fire incidents across the three Senatorial Districts of the state in the last five months. |