Olubadan advocates unity among Chiefs

The newly elevated Chiefs in the Ibadan Traditional system have been urged to work in unity for the growth, progress and development of the ancient metropolis. Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, made the call while performing the elevation exercise for seven Chiefs that got promoted in the Balogun line of the Ibadan Traditional system.

The monarch, who maintained that the task of taking Ibadan to another and next level calls for the cooperation and support of all said, “there is need for unity of purpose among you, my esteemed Chiefs in order for me and my members of Advisory Council to drive the expected agenda of Ibadan growth and development”.

Olubadan emphasised that the task of directing the affairs of the ancient metropolis is a responsibility for all, especially those saddled with leadership roles among whom are the traditional title holders and charged them to be alive and conscious of their new roles in the Ibadan Traditional system.

Reacting on behalf of the elevated Chiefs, the new Gbonka and Aare Onibon, Kayode Afolabi Kadelu and Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke respectively commended the Olubadan for his admonition with a promise to heed his call.

Kadelu said: “Kabiyesi has started very well. The last time I put on this particular dress was nine years ago and that must express how happy I am on this occasion. As charged by our reverred father, I promise to do my best in concert with my colleague Chiefs towards a better Ibadan.”

In his comment, Adegoke disclosed his readiness also to work for the progress of Ibadanland, saying, “I’m ready to partner not only with my colleague-Chiefs for the upliftment of our ancient metropolis, but also with our revered monarch and his Council members towards achieving their lofty ideas for a better Ibadan”.

The newly promoted Chiefs in the Balogun line were Babajide Taofeek Ayoade (Lagunna), Lateef Adetokunbo Akintola (Oota), Nureni Adebayo Akanbi (Aaregbeomo), Kayode Afolabi Kadelu (Gbonka), Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke (Aare Onibon), Monsur Abiola Arulogun (Bada) and Tayewo Akande Ige (Ajia).