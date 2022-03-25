Olubadan promotes nine chiefs

Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Alli Okunmade ll will Friday begin the promotion of nine Chiefs in Balogun line to fill the ensuing vacancies existing in the Ibadan Traditional Council.

The ceremony which hold at the ancestral Aliiwo Palace of the Olubadan would affect six Senior Chiefs and three Chiefs including Senior Chiefs Akeem Bolaji Adewoyin, Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli and Adegboyega Adeniran who move from Maye to Abese, Ekefa to Maye and Agbaakin to Ekefa respectively.

Also to be affected are Senior Chiefs Taiwo Anthony Adebayo Oyekan (Aare Alasa to Agbaakin), Raufu Amusa Eleruwere (Ikolaba to Agbaakin) and Emiola Onideure (Asaju to Ikolaba).

The three Chiefs to be promoted are the current Ayingun, Aare-Ago and and Lagunna being held by Tirimisiyu Fijabi Arowolo Obisesan, Wasiu Delodun Adegboyega Ajimobi and Mikail Gboyega Olawoyin Orogun Modi respectively mounting the saddle as Asaju, Ayingun and Aare-Ago in that order.