‘Olu of Warri is the youngest to be honoured with CFR National Award’

The Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri is the youngest traditional monarch to be so awarded with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, National Honour, CFR, second highest national honor in Nigeria, palace source confirmed.

This is against an earlier report in some national dailies where former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his congratulatory message to the President of Azikel Group, Eruani Azibapu Godbless where he described him as the youngest recipient in CFR national honour award category.

However, a reliable palace source who is in the know told BusinessDay that the report in section of the media was not correct and noted that the Olu of Warri is the youngest to be awarded with CFR National honour.

According to him, “We are taken aback to read in some mainstream publications and online media which reported that Dr. Eruani Azibapu is 48 years old and therefore, is the youngest to be honored with the CFR award is incorrect.

“Just to set the record straight, the Warri monarch is 38 years old and that makes him the youngest ever to be given the CFR by President Muhammadu Buhari few days ago.

“Our main concern as stated earlier is to set the record straight and not to engage in any controversy or join issue with Dr. Azibapu whom we hold in high esteem just like any other recipient.”