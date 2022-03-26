Okowa’s wife flags-off grassroots medical outreach in Warri

Wife of the Delta State governor and founder, O5 Initiative, Edith Okowa, on Wednesday, flagged off the 2022 Free Grassroots Medical Outreach at the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State.

The free medical outreach is in collaboration with the Restore Sight Africa Initiative and Delta State Ministry of Health.

According to Okowa, “In 2018, the O5 team went round the 25 LGAs where a total of 26,304 were attended to and we are still celebrating the testimonies from men, women and children till now.”

She said this year the programme initiated a new angle to it where children from primary schools in the state will be specially cared for. She also commended the coordinator of the Restore Sight Africa Initiative, Ernest Ogbedo for partnering with the O5 Initiative to bring eye care to the grassroots.

The first lady urged all Deltans to be part of the programme, emphasising that it was the desire of the government to ensure that everyone is healthy.

She thanked Warri Federal Constituency for coming out in their large numbers to attend the programme, just as she lauded chairmen of the three local government areas for their support.

“We are celebrating the faithfulness of God Almighty because it’s only God that has made it possible for us to go this far. We started on this direction in 2018 and we discovered that God has been helping us in a very big way,” Okowa’s wife said.

The chairman of Warri South local government area, Michael Tidi who gave the vote of thanks on behalf of other council chairmen, expressed gratitude to Okowa, saying that prosperity will remember her for the good works done.

He said the seamless execution of the five-fold agenda of the 05 Initiative and the massive impact on the 25 local governments was simply amazing.

“When you look at the army of beneficiaries of the free eye treatment alone, you can imagine what would have been if this initiative hadn’t come to their rescue.

“I salute the initiator and founder of the 05 Initiative, Edith Okowa for bringing succour to our people. I commend the energy and drive that has kept the programme going since 2015,” he said.