Okene bomb explosion: Kogi govt commends DSS for speedy action

Kogi state government has commended the Department of the State Service (DSS) for speedy action that led to the arrest of the alleged mastermind of the Oke new Bomb Explosion that claimed four lives on December 29.

According to a press statement issued and signed by Kingsley Fanwo, the commissioner of Information and Communication, made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lokoja

The statement reads “Kogi State Government wishes to express profound gratitude to the Department of State Security, for unmasking the terrorists behind the Okene explosion of Thursday 29th December 2022.

“The promptness of action has further steeled our trust in the security agencies.

“The arrest of the principal characters has justified our position that enemies of the state are again breeding terror cells that the indomitable security architecture of the present administration had crushed.

“If not for the Master Class security architecture of the State Government, it would have been turned into a terror zone by the enemies of the state.

Read also: 10,000 new police constables will be deployed for security in 2023 election – IGP

“We call on the DSS and other security agencies to dig deeper into the matter to unravel the real intent of the attackers and how to avert future reoccurrence.

The statement equally stated that the State Government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has already recalibrated the security architecture of the state to deal with all forms of crimes and criminality.

“We want to assure the good people of Kogi State that the administration is prepared to tackle the handful of insecurity in the state ruthlessly.

“We will ensure criminals and their sponsors have no place in our dear state. The unbending capacity and commitment of the Governor to security has been further proven in the fulfilment of his promise.

“That if the criminals come in their numbers, they will return in their zeros. Kogi State will remain inhabitable for cowards masquerading as criminals.

“As we prepare for the 2023 General Elections, we call on political actors of all political parties to shun political terrorism and discourage their supporters from fomenting trouble.

“The Government of Kogi State will not tolerate any form of peace breach. It is the responsibility of the Governor to protect the people of Kogi State and protect them he will.”

“We wish to assure the people of Kogi State that the State Government will spare no resources in ensuring the state remains peaceful, united and safe.

“We shall remain the confluence of opportunities for all Nigerians”, the statement added.