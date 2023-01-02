10,000 new police constables will be deployed for security in 2023 election – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has disclosed that 10,000 police constables that passed out on Thursday will be deployed to provide security during the 2023 general elections.

He made this known at the passing out parade of the 2022 batch of police constables in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“It is noted that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“This event , which is taking place simultaneously in four premier colleges and police training schools across the country, wraps up six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical, and intellectual training activities and it signifies the transition of the recruits mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rule of law.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment exercise was spread over the 774 local government areas of the country with due regard to federal character considerations and in line with the directives of Mr President,” the inspector general of police stated.

Baba, who was represented by Ashafa Adekunle, Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 8, added that,” in the attainment of community policing goals, the recruits will all be posted back to their various local government areas to further entrench the policing strategy of the federal government towards addressing communal crimes in their respective areas of purview.”

He informed the new police recruits that the bedrock of policing is discipline, adding that” much as you have a promising and brighter career ahead of you, how far you go in this career depends , to a great extent, on your character, discipline, and integrity.”

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, represented at the event by Muyideen Aliyu, his senior special assistant on security, while the Baba Isale of Ilorin represented the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Paul Odama, the state commissioner of police, who enjoined the new recruit policemen to maintain high level of discipline and shun corruption, later presented awards to outstanding graduands.