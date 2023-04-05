Okehi attack: Bello calls for calm, promises to fish out masterminds

Following the attack in Okehi local government secretariat complex, the Kogi state government has in the strongest terms condemned the act, saying it is an act of cowardice that will continue to fail in the attempt by the enemies of the people to compromise the peace and security the people enjoy in the state.

The state government equally called on the residents of the affected local government and the entire District to remain calm as the government is on top of the situation and promised to bring those behind it to book, adding that preliminary evidence has shown that no casualty was recorded.

According to a press statement signed and issued by Kingsley Fanwo, commissioner for Information and Technology, and made available to Journalists in Lokoja, urged parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming election, adding get that the state government will not entertain any negative move from them.

Fanwo said: “The Kogi State Government condemns in the strongest of terms, the attack in Okehi Local Government Area that affected a section of the Okehi Local Government Secretariat Complex. It is an act of cowardice that will continue to fail in the attempt by enemies of the people to compromise the peace and security we enjoy in Kogi State”.

“We wish to call on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm as Government is on top of the situation and further measures have been immediately deployed to keep them safe before, during and after the elections. This is our responsibility to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations. Those behind this will be fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league”.

“Preliminary findings have shown that no casualty was recorded as a result of the proactive measures anchored on our iron-cast security architecture. Security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack and we assure our people that those behind such a dastardly act will not be spared from justice”.

“We call on parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections as the Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections”.

“We urge the people of Okehi and the entire Kogi Central to go about their normal businesses as the Government has put machinery in place to guarantee their security. Kogi will continue to be the safest state in Nigeria”.