Ogunji, Abia commissioner for Environment, dies of hypertension

Abia State Government has announced the death Solomon Ogunji, its commissioner for Environment.

Ogunji died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) Aba, after a brief illness related to high blood pressure.

Ogunji, regarded as one of the powerful commissioners in the current government in the state, was also chairman of Abia enforcement taskforce on COVID-19.

John Okiyi-Kalu, Abia commissioner for Information in a press release, stated that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu received the sad news with shock and has personally condoled with the family.

The Government prayed God to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and rest his soul in the bosom of the Lord.

Before his recent appointment as a commissioner, he was special political adviser to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and also chairman, Abia Urban Renewal Committee.

Ogunji was also 2019 aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for Abia South Senatorial zone, but lost to Enyinnaya Abaribe, at the party’s primaries.