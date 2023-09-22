Ogun stimulates economy around cargo airport

…begins construction of 200 housing units

The Ogun State government has begun the construction of 200 housing units at Iperu in Ikenne local government area of the state, as part of efforts to complement business and economic activities in and around its agro-cargo airport located in the Remo axis.

The housing project, which is tagged Gateway Aviation Village, is designed to be executed through direct labour, and will consist of two-bedroom expandable bungalows, targeting both low and middle-class occupants.

The move, according to Jagunmolu Akande Omoniyi, the commissioner- designate, ministry of housing, will increase housing stocks in the state, provide housing solutions to emerging the Remo economic hub, with the expected influx of workers to the area and complement the government’s investment in the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport.

According to Omoniyo, each unit will be offered to the public at N8.5 million for the carcass option and N15 million for fully finished units with mortgage options available through Ogun State-owned Gateway Mortgage Bank.

“The estate will be fully serviced with all basic amenities like good drains and well-compacted road network, security architecture, lighting and water reticulation, playground, health and educational facilities as well as a Fire Service Station to serve the emerging economic cluster”, he said.

He noted that the project, which is expected to be completed in six months, would boost the local economy as 5,000 artisans and over 50 service providers (suppliers) would be available on-site.

“This will ensure the provision of means of livelihood to over 20,000 citizens considering the multiplier effect of engaging 5,000 artisans”, Omoniyi adde