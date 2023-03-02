Ogun airport: Providing connectivity for movement of agro produce

Last week, the first flight landed at the Ogun State airport and was received by the Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) who were on the ground to assess the state’s readiness for full operations.

Sited on 500 hectares of land at Iperu in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport provides inter regional and international connectivity for the movement of people and goods, especially agro produce in and out of Ogun State.

The impact of the airport would stimulate the growth of other sectors such as commerce and agriculture as well as tourism opportunities,” Ade Akinsanya, Ogun State commissioner for Works and Infrastructure had said.

Akinsanya assured that the airport would increase economic activities through the provision of employment for not less than 25,000 people through the agricultural value chain.

Akinwunmi Adesina, the president of the AfDB, had earlier stated that the having a cargo airport in the state would facilitate the development of its agricultural value chain.

“The cargo airport is an excellent idea because when you produce agricultural commodities, you would not only store them, you should be able to process and transport them. And having a cargo airport would facilitate the development of the agricultural value chain in Ogun State. It is an excellent idea and I have always supported it from the start,” Adesina said.

Adesina said that AfDB has mobilised a $1.5b emergency food production facility to support food sufficiency in Africa, adding that about 20 million farmers would benefit from the project.

Master plan development

The new Ogun airport is part of the State’s strategic Multi-Modal Transportation Master Plan.

The Master Plan development was based on the need to meet the economic and industrial ambition of the state; provide safe and affordable accessibility and mobility options to citizens, businesses, and industry.

It was also for the purpose of providing inter-regional and international connectivity for the movement of people and goods in and out of Ogun State; and providing relief and alternatives to other regional transport sector hubs, particularly Lagos.

Speaking during the ceremony to mark the landing of first commercial flight at the airport, Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State Governor, said that the current administration recognises the vital importance of strategic transportation infrastructure and services in facilitating the efficient and effective mobility of people and goods across and beyond the state and also accessibility to public services, industry and key drivers of economic activity in the state.

On the assumption of office, he said they established a Ministry of Transportation for the first time in the history of the state and soon after, the Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with the United Kingdom Foreign & Commonwealth Office and sector experts from Olabisi Onabanjo University developed the transport policies for the State.

“In view of the planned spread of economic activities and clusters across the state coupled with the spatial distribution of current, planned and proposed road and rail transportation networks, the air transportation component of the plan demanded that the facility be located here in the Shagamu Remo nexus of the Lagos – Ibadan and Lagos – Benin Express Way.

“The choice of the location allowed for easy accessible to the different parts of the state, not leaving out Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria. The eastern and northern regions of Nigeria will also be easily accessed from this same location.

“The country is currently vigorously pursuing strategies to promote the export of goods and services, and this airport will be critical in helping to achieve this objective,” Abiodun said.

The governor said this project is part of an integrated development programme aimed at unleashing the full potential of Ogun State.

He said the airport is located in the Remo economic zone which houses the Ogun Special Agro Processing Zone the entirety that we refer to as an Aerotroplois the first in Nigeria.

He noted that the Ogun SAPZs ground breaking ceremony was conducted about two months ago, It is Private Public Partnership between Ogun state Government and Arise LLP a company that specializes in setting up Agro value chain development and it promises to offer about 25000 job opportunities.

This, he said further justified the business case for the construction of this airport.

Abiodun said other complimentary infrastructure project currently being pursued is the development of a Dry Port at Kajola in Ogun Central on the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Line.

He said they have also commenced the process of the construction of the Olokonla Port which also was conceived by his predecessor, adding that this will go a long way to easing the port congestion and make the Apapa port more efficient.

“No doubt this airport will become the alternative to Muritala International airport and is already been considered as the export terminal for non-oil in the Southwest.

“There is therefore little doubt that the airport development has an established positive business case and that it is a major facilitator of increased economic activity in the state, an investment with expected economic returns in the form of increased tax receipts, employment generation prospects and a multiplier economic driver over and beyond air transportation operations,” Abiodun added.

The governor said furthermore, the federal government is reconstructing the Lagos to Shagamu Express Way and is on the verge of concessioning the Shagamu to Benin Express Way, ensuring safe and efficient land access to the airport and other air ancillary services.

He said this is in addition to the federal government developing the east to west standard gauge rail line linking Lagos to the airport and to the eastern part of the country.

He said the government is mindful of the sacrifices made by the people of Iperu, Ilishan, Ode, Akaka, Irolu and Ilara who had committed more than 10000 hectares of land to this project and have been hosts communities to the significant construction activities in the area.

According to the governor, the government, in its inclusive approach to governance, undertook in- depth consultations with communities affected and committed to implementing the various recommendations that arose from the Environmental Impact Assessment undertaken prior to the commencement of the project.

The design and ongoing construction of the airport are being undertaken in collaboration with the various national and state regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with all state, national, and international standards, he said.

Osinbajo lists airport’s benefits

During the test flight, Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President, appreciated the effort of the Abiodun-led government for bringing the project into reality.

Osinbajo noted that the project would no doubt bring about economic prosperity, not only to the state but the country in general.

The VP said: “I am super proud to be a citizen of Ogun State, from Ikenne-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state. This is incredibly momentous event.

“With what we all see here this afternoon; Ogun State is definitely taking a huge step in fulfilling the dreams of our forebears, the dreams of a vibrant modern and industrious community living together in peace and prosperity, a dream of Ogun State that is the engine room of our nation’s economy, commerce and businesses.

“We must pause here to commend the first visioner of this airport, Otunba Gbenga Daniel who went as far as getting the federal government’s approval for the project.”

Osinbajo stressed that it is a tribute to the wisdom and understanding of our current governor, that he took it from the idea, re-envisioned it completely and in the light of the opportunities, needs and requirements and realities of today, begets the best Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport of Ogun State.

“This project is the fulfilments of the vision for building a dynamic economic area. We are now poised to provide facilities for a world class economic zone,” he noted.

Among the Ogun State dignitaries that witnessed the achievement included:, Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governors Segun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and the traditional class including the Akarigbo of Remonland Awujale of Ijebu, represented by the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo.

Alternative to Lagos airport

Experts and stakeholders in the aviation sector have said the new airport will serve as alternative to Lagos airport, there by decongesting.

Seyi Adewale, chief executive officer – Mainstream Cargo Limited said the new cargo airport in Ogun State avails farmers, product manufacturers, freight forwarders etc another opportunity and/ or alternative to Lagos Airport regarding export of their products and produce out of Nigeria.

Adewale said conversely, it creates another option and/ or opportunity for industrial (production) companies in and around Ogun State to quickly clear and get needed raw materials, spare parts including those on repair & return to their plants.

“The cargo airport was specially built for the needs of Special Export Processing Zones that are most suited (located) for fresh farm produce, commodities, and finished products in a controlled, fast and safe manner. This is one of the projects African Development Bank is championing within our borders, Ogun State being one of the primary focus.

“Fresh farm produce, products and spares need not be bugged with significant (traffic) congestion within Lagos airport and Ikeja particularly. This reduces cost to transportation and allows better efficiency of the supply chain,” he added.

In 2007, Gbenga Daniel, the former Governor of Ogun State had conceived the idea of setting up a cargo airport in the state to attract business and investment and to take advantage of the proximity of the state to Lagos.

Consequently, having got the necessary approvals from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), erstwhile Governor Daniel settled for Ilishan-Remo, a settlement close to Sagamu, as his preferred location and did the groundwork. But he could not complete the project before the expiration of his tenure in office.

Dapo Abiodun, has however restated his commitment to giving Ogun State a brand new Agro-Cargo Airport with runway, fire station and control tower almost ready.

Referred to as the Gateway Agro Cargo Airport, the project is currently being constructed by Craneburg Construction Company, a leading civil and building construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies in Nigeria.