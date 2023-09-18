Ogun woos investors to tap prospects in free trade zone

Abbey Onas, the coordinator of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone has urged international investors to take advantage of the positive business prospects that the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone offers.

Onas, who is also the chairman of ZGM Investment Group, speaking at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, according to a statement, said that Nigerians were eager and ready to collaborate with global partners.

Acknowledging concerns about Nigeria’s business environment, he urged investors not to wait, as the efforts by the current administration to secure foreign interests could lead to missed opportunities in the future.

In his appeal to the European Union, Onas urged proactive measures to support prospective investors in Nigeria and reshape Africa’s investment landscape. He expressed gratitude to the Polish ambassador to Nigeria for recognising the opportunities in Nigeria’s free trade zone and discussed collaboration between Poland and Nigeria in trade and investment.

He emphasised the need for global collaboration to dispel misconceptions and foster a brighter future for international investment in Nigeria.