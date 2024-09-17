Ogun muslims celebrate prophet’s birth, show solidarity with Borno flood victims

…as Oyo senator advocates national cohesion

The Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC),under the leadership of Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, as President-General, has called on Muslims across Ogun State and Nigeria to use the occasion of Eid-ul Mawlid (the celebration of birth of Prophet Muhammad) as an opportunity to show solidarity with the people and Government of Borno State.

Ogun Muslim Council urged prayers for those affected by the recent devastating floods that had compounded the State’s struggle to recover from the long-standing impacts of terrorism and banditry.

The Council expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and destruction of property in Borno, describing the situation as both heartbreaking and tragic, acknowledging the increased burden the floods had placed on Borno State’s already fragile recovery from insecurity and commended efforts being made to provide relief and support for the people of the state.

Speaking through Kamaldeen Akintunde, the Secretary General, Ogun State Muslim Council, OMC equally extended its sympathies to the governments and people of Sokoto, Bayelsa, and other States that had experienced similar disasters, offering prayers for divine mercy and protection against future calamities.

Meanwhile, Sharafadeen Alli, Senator representing APC-Oyo South Senatorial District, has called for unity among Nigerians, stressing that division along religious, ethnic, or political lines could only hamper the nation’s progress.

While felicitating with Muslims across the nation on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SWS), said “Let’s actively seek ways to promote peace and national cohesion, in line with the Prophet’s example of fostering unity and mutual understanding. Our country, Nigeria, will benefit immensely if we all strive to live by these values”.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan, Alli urged Muslims to use the occasion to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet and their relevance in today’s world.

He emphasised the virtues of peace, love, and tolerance as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) throughout his lifetime.