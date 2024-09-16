Tinubu visits Borno, promises to help flood victims

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, to offer condolences to the government and people following the recent devastating floods.

At 3:40 p.m. on Monday, the president visited one of the emergency camps, expressing his sympathy to those displaced by the disaster.

Tinubu reassured the victims of the government’s commitment to providing aid, stating, “I want to assure you that we will support you. We will help you. God bless you.”

The president was accompanied by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Abubakar Kyari, the agriculture minister, and Mele Kyari, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s group managing director.

Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of Police, who had arrived in Maiduguri to assess flood-affected police facilities, also welcomed Tinubu at the Air Force Base.

Also, present to receive the president were Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the chairman of the Governors’ Forum and Kwara State governor, Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum Chairman and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo, and Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

The tragedy, which began with the collapse of the Alau Dam on the Ngadda River, marks one of the worst floods in the region in three decades.

At least 30 people have lost their lives in the flooding, while close to half a million residents have been displaced, increasing the number of internally displaced persons in the state suffering from decade-long insurgency.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports that more than 23,000 households have been severely impacted.

The floodwaters swept through major locations, including the Shehu of Borno’s palace, the state secretariat, the post office, a cemetery, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The flood also ravaged the Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo, killing 80% of the animals, and causing widespread damage to homes, schools, commercial buildings, and places of worship.

Vice President Kassim Shettima had earlier visited the state, expressing Tinubu’s commitment to help victims of the flood.