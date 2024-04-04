Ododo launches metropolitan quick response squad to address security concerns in Kogi

Ahmed Usman Ododo, Kogi State governor, has launched a security initiative to tackle rising criminal activities in Lokoja and major towns across the state.

Named Metropolitan Quick Response, the operation is a collaboration between the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police and joint security task forces in Kogi.

During the launch at the government house in Lokoja, Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to combating crime decisively. He emphasised the paramount importance of ensuring the safety and security of citizens’ lives and properties in Kogi State.

The governor highlighted the Metropolitan Quick Response operation as a proactive step to enhance security in Lokoja and beyond.

He vows to eradicate criminal elements from every part of the state, ensuring Kogi remains unsafe for offenders.

Nothing will be spared to guarantee safety and security in every inch of the state and Kogi state will remain unsafe for criminal elements where ever they may be,” he said.

Acknowledging the dedication of security agencies, Ododo expressed gratitude for their sacrifices in maintaining peace and order. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and provide timely information to support security efforts.

He pledged to continue investing in technological advancements to bolster intelligence gathering and counter emerging security threats in Kogi State.