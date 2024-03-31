Felele robbery: Kogi police assures community of their safety

…As CP deploys tactical team to affected areas

Following the robberies that took place in Felele, Kogi State, the Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onupha has assured the community as well as the students of the Federal University Lokoja of their safety.

In a press statement signed by the PPRO, William Aya, and made available to journalists in Lokoja, the Commissioner of Police has deployed Tactical Team to the area for Intelligence gathering and visibility policing to reassure the community of their safety.

He equally urged the people of Felele to cooperate with the police and other security agencies and volunteer credible information on the activities of criminal elements within Felele axis.

The Commissioner of Police assured of the Command’s unwavering commitment in ensuring adequate security of lives and property.

In a related development, the Special Adviser on Security to the Transition Committee, Lokoja Local Government Area, Bala Mohammed, has called for restriction of movement on Felele community.

“In response to recent security concern and to ensure the safety and well being of residents, Lokoja Local Government wish to announce the implementation of restriction on movement within Felele, Felele Phase 2, Adaba, back of NNPC, Felele phase 1, Back of ADP, Mawogi, Sarkin Noma, and Poly Village in addition to deploying security patrol team,” Mohammed said.

Parts of the statement equally stated that “The decision comes after careful consideration of the escalating security situation in these communities at the meeting convened by the Lokoja Local Government Transition Committee Chairman on Monday, 25, March,2024.”

It advised residents to adhere to measures, adding that free movement within the affected communities will be restricted to essential activities between 10pm to 5am, starting from Wednesday 27th, and that “continuous enhanced security patrol” will be conducted throughout the communities.

“These measures are temporary and are implemented with the primary goal of protecting the safety and security of all residents. I urged for the cooperation from the community members in adhering to the restrictions and providing any necessary assistance to law enforcement agencies,” he said.