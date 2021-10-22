Obiano signs Anambra anti-grazing bill into law

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Friday signed the anti-grazing bill into law.

The governor performed the signing of the laws banning open grazing of cattle in the state at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia

The bill assented to included prohibition and abolition of open and nomadic cattle and other livestock grazing and rearing in the state.

Others are establishing cattle and livestock ranches in the state and providing for related matters.

Obiano who appreciated the state house of the Assembly for expeditious passage said that the establishment of the law will hopefully enable entrenchment of peace, though the state government has been managing crises for a long time which were only short-term measures.

According to him, the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.

Present at the brief ceremony were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Uju Nworgu, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Commissioner for Police, Echeng Eworo Echeng, and Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Nnamdi Onkwuba.

Others are Chairman of South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Traditional Ruler of Okpuno, Igwe Sunday Okafor, Traditional Ruler of Mbaukwu, Igwe Peter Anugwu, Member representing Awka North at the State House of Assembly, House Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Chief John Nwokoye, members of the Hausa Community in the state, among others.

It would be recalled that the state house of assembly had recently concluded a public hearing in Awka before sending same to the governor for his assent.

Anambra state has joined other southern states including Bayelsa, Rivers, Oyo, Ekiti, and Abia to comply with the decision, while some states are at various stages of complying.