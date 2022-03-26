Obaseki, UNIBEN mourn Grace Alele-Williams, Nigeria’s first female Vice Chancellor

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) have mourned the passing of Grace Alele-Williams, Nigeria’s first female Vice Chancellor.

The duo described the former Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN and renowned mathematician, who died on Friday, March 25, at the age of 89, as an iconic woman who broke the glass ceiling for other women to blossom.

The governor, while commiserating with the family of the deceased in a statement issued to newsmen at the weekend in Benin City, hailed the late Alele-Williams for her unmatched devotion to national development.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing of renowned academic and administrator, Grace Alele-Williams.

“As the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics, Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

“When she became the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), at the time the first ever female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian university, she shone brightly as a fearless administrator and restored sanity to the higher institution during a period of social upheaval.

“Alele-Williams will be remembered for her insight, dedication to duty and courage as well as her commitment to breaking barriers limiting advancement of women in uncharted territories,” Obaseki said.

Lilian Salami, Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, on her part, prayed that God rest the soul of the deceased peacefully and comfort her loved ones.

Salami, in a statement signed by Benedicta Ehanire, the university’s imagemaker, said a condolence register in honour of Alele- Williams would be opened at the VC’s office, while the institution’s flag would fly at half mast.

“The Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Lilian Salami, on behalf of the Governing Council, management, staff, alumni and students, mourns the passing of her predecessor, Grace Alele- Williams, whose death occurred Friday at the age of 89”, Salami said.