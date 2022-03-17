Abia State University out of ASUU strike, UNILAG, UNIBEN close hostels

The management of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu has decided to back out of the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Association of Staff of Universities Union (ASUU) as students have been asked to resume lectures.

ASUU had on Monday, February 14 announced a four-week warning strike to allow the federal government to attend to the union’s requests, but as negotiations between the two parties did not yield the needed result, the lecturers decided to extend the industrial action to another two months.

But ABSU in what looks like a turnaround decided to recall its students who had gone home as a result of the ongoing strike

Acho Elendu, the registrar of the university, signed the statement recalling the students. The registrar in the statement explained that students are expected to be back on campus on Saturday, March 19, while registration formalities for new students will be completed on or before Friday, March 25 as lectures are expected to commence on Monday, March 28.

“The vice-chancellor, Abia State University, Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu, on behalf of management, has approved the resumption for the first semester, 2021/2022 academic session of the university on Saturday, March 19, 2022,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and the University of Benin (UNIBEN) have directed their students to vacate the hostels and the campus community as the strike lingers on.

The management of UNIBEN directed the closure of the institution until further notice following the two months extension of the ASUU strike.

Ademola Bobola, the registrar of UNIBEN announced the closure recently through a statement directing students to vacate their hostels within 48 hours of the notice.

Bobola disclosed that the decision was reached after due consultation involving the institution’s management and the vice-chancellor, Lilian Salami on behalf of the institution’s senate.

“The action has become expedient as there is no justifiable reason for students to continue to stay on campus when lectures and other academic activities are not going on.

“Consequently, students are to vacate the hostels within 48 hours of this notice.

“They are enjoined to monitor the situation closely in order to be abreast of the school’s eventual re-opening.

“Management wishes the students a safe journey to their respective destinations,” the statement read.

The University of Lagos has also asked its students to vacate the hostels and campus community, though some of the students are seen hanging around because of the NUGA games going on there.