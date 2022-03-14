ASUU extends strike by two months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its warning strike for another two months.

The decision to extend the strike was reached at the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja last night.

The union had embarked on a one-month warning strike on February 14 over failure of the government to implement agreements entered with the union.

The union said the extension of the strike is to allow the government more time to meet all its demands to avoid future strikes.

Meanwhile, Adamu Adamu, the minister of Education, has inaugurated a 7-man committee to renegotiate the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement. The committee has been given three months to come up with terms for implementation.

But, the Union has since tackled the federal government over the reconstituted team stressing that government has misplaced priorities, “As far as we are concerned, we don’t know any team or have anything to do with any other team than the 2017 team and to continue from where we stopped,” Emmanuel Osodeke, national president of ASUU had said.

“If the government has changed one or two persons from their team, that is their problem.”