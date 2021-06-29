Obaseki signs audit bill into law

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, signed the Edo State Audit Bill 2021 into law.

The governor noted that the bill, which allows for the establishment of Edo State Audit Service Commission and the Office of the Auditor-General for the state and local government would ensure accountability and transparency in the handling of public resources.

Obaseki, who signed the bill before the leadership of the State’s House of Assembly in Benin City, thanked the lawmakers for the swift passage of the amendment bill into law.

He assured that his administration would put in place machinery to ensure that the law is followed strictly.

“In a renewed effort to strengthen our public accounting and financial system, we have had to undertake measures to ensure high standards of accountability and transparency in the use of public resources.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum is working very closely with the Federal Ministry of Finance and the World Bank to source over 1.5 billion US dollars to strengthen the public accounting system in the states.

“I am the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Committee liaising with the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Finance on accessing this facility.”

“For us in Edo State, we stand in a vantage position to provide leadership in this regard. It’s important that we show example in the quest to provide direction for this effort,” the governor said.

“The purpose of the law is to create independence for the Office of the Auditor-General, so that they can undertake their statutory function over the seal books of the state and the local government, without hindrance.

“So, the Audit Service Commission, when established, will be made up of reputable and credible persons who will ensure the right thing is done,” he added.

Earlier, Marcus Onobun, speaker of House said: “We have passed the bill to repeal the Edo State Audit Law 2019 and enact the Edo State Audit Law 2021, which provides for the establishment of the Audit Service Commission and the Office of the Auditor-General of Edo State and Local Governments and other connected purposes.”