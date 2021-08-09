Obaseki, Oshiomhole mourn Hosa Okunbo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole have mourned the passing of Edo-born businessman, Hosa Okunbo, describing him as an accomplished philanthropist.

The duo, in a statement issued on Sunday, hailed the deceased’s humanitarian gestures towards improving the lives of Edo people and Nigerians at large.

According to Obaseki, his desire for the development and progress of our dear state, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as well as his invaluable contributions to building bridges of peace across the country will never be forgotten.

“A man of unparalleled energy and accomplishments, Captain Okunbo saw opportunities in adversity and from an early age in life, carved a niche for himself to become one of Nigeria’s most outstanding businessmen.

“A trained pilot, he conquered the air at an early age and set for the waters and land, building enterprises that distinguished him in the business world and embodied the hard work, perseverance, dexterity and acumen that espoused his Edo heritage.

“As a mortal, Captain Okunbo was not a perfect person just as none of us can claim to be, but he will be remembered for his undying love for Edo people,” Obaseki added.

Oshiomhole, while commiserating with the family, said his death is an irreplaceable loss to humanity.

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described the late Okunbo as a brother and an exceptionally dependable ally who truly loved Edo State and wished only the best for its people.

“I am in disbelief, shock and deep pain, to say the least. It is just too hard to come to terms with the reality that Capi is no more and words alone cannot appropriately capture the dark mood cast upon our land this day.

“His generosity and capacity for empathy knew no bounds. He was a man of peace with an unlimited ability to forgive those who hurt him. He was a great source of inspiration for our youths, with a unique flair to understand and intervene on their behalf.

“He was sympathetic to all causes that sought to foster harmony, development and progress in society. He engendered an extensive support system that catered for all categories of the needy in all spheres of existence. His humanitarian investments in the health, education, economic and social lives of his people makes him perhaps the most celebrated philanthropist in Edo State until his death,” Oshiomhole said.

“At this moment of deep grief across the land, I send my sincere condolences to his wife Nosa, his children, extended family and to his Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, to whom Capt Hosa was a very loyal subject and personal friend,” he added.