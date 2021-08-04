Edo suspends school principal, teacher over abusive video

Following a viral video where some senior students of Edo College, Benin City, purportedly abused other students of the same school, the Edo State government has suspended Peter Edomwonyi and Oamen Stanley, principal and house master of one of the halls of residence, respectively.

The video, which surfaced online on Monday, showed how the students, who are currently writing their National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations, flogged their victims with belt and forced them to lie down behind one of the hostels.

A statement by the secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Benin City, said all the students involved in the abusive behaviour have been handed over to the ministry of justice for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the Child Rights Law.

Ogie directed the principal to hand over all property and assets of the school in his possession to the next most senior vice-principal of the school until the investigation of the incident is concluded and the government provides further directives on the matter.

“The Edo State government has watched with disdain the disturbing viral social media video of abuse by students of Edo College, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“The state ministry of education on enquiry discovered that the incident took place at the college premises and involved Senior Secondary School (SSS) students of Akenzua Hall of residence, who are writing their National Examinations Council (NECO) final examination.

“The disturbing video exposed the incompetence of the management of the school authority and the delinquent behaviour of the students who carried out the abusive action.

“The Edo State Ministry of Health is reaching out to the victims to ascertain the state of their health and provide the necessary support,” Ogie said.

The SSG, who restated the government’s commitment to maintaining a safe environment for students, apologized to the abused victims, their parents and members of the public.