Parents urged to invest in children’s education for better future

Nigerian parents have been urged to invest in better future for their children by giving them sound education.

The advice was given in Lagos Friday by Funmilayo Oladipo, proprietress of Tomvic Group of Schools, during the school’s 24th annual graduation/prize-winning ceremonies for the class of 2020/2021.

Addressing the parents in her speech, Oladipo noted that despite the challenges posed by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the school was able to weather the storm.

“We can say that the session was faced with some challenges, but we are glad that we were able to overcome them. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the future of our children is guaranteed,” Oladipo said.

Commending the parents for reposing confidence in the school, the entrepreneur said: “We deeply appreciate your love and high level of confidence you repose in us by entrusting your children and wards to our care, even in the period of the pandemic. We do not take it for granted. We will continue to do our utmost best to reciprocate this gesture.”

She further advised that though the economy appears very tough, parents must not be deterred in sponsoring their children, as such investments, according to her, “pay better dividends in the long run.”

“I must commend our parents who have continued to identify with us through thick and thin despite challenges. I call on you to continue to make investments in the future of your children. Education is that future. No investment in that regard will be regretted. It may be difficult today, but it pays heavily in the end,” she said.

Speaking on the performance of Tomvic students, she said: “Every year, we have at least 80 percent of our students who have five or more credits in their results, some of whom also immediately gain admission into universities the same year they graduate. Those who have continued with us both for JSS and also SSS never regret it.”

Oladipo also used the opportunity to inform the parents of the expansion of the school with the recent acquisition of a facility for the Nursery and Primary sections, urging them to continue to be partners in progress.