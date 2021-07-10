Obaseki deviated from our understanding on return of looted Benin artifacts – Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has said that there is no controversy but only communication gap between the Palace and the Edo State government over the repatriation of stolen artifacts from Europe.

Oba Ewuare II made the clarification on Friday in Benin City during an emergency meeting with palace chiefs, dukes, youth leaders, market women and all well-meaning people of Benin Kingdom on the repatriation of the looted Benin artifacts.

The Benin Monarch, who said the looted artifacts awaiting repatriation from Europe are the cultural heritage of the Benin kingdom created by the ancestors and forefathers within the traditional norms and rites of the kingdom, noted that they are not property of the state government or any private corporate entity that is not a creation of the Benin kingdom.

He said the right destination for the artifacts to be repatriated to as already pronounced by his father is under the aegis of the Benin royal museum that will be sited within the palace of the Oba of Benin from where they were looted.

According to him, there is no alternative native authority and custodian of the cultural heritage of the Benin kingdom outside the Oba of Benin as constituted by the royal palace.

Sam Igbe, Iyase of Benin kingdom, who read the Oba’s speech, said “I do not believe that the move by a privately registered company, the Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd., and the purported establishment of Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) are in consonance with the wishes of the people of Benin kingdom.

“It is pertinent to note that shortly after my ascension to the throne I had several discussions with the governor on the plan for the Benin Royal Museum and he expressed his readiness to work with the palace to actualise his laudable wish of my father. I made efforts and acquired additional plots of land from different families within the Adesogbe area near the present day palace for this purpose.

“I was, however, surprised to read from the governor’s letter to the palace where reference was being made to the fact that a new museum to be known EMOWAA is now being proposed, which will be funded and executed through the vehicle of another body now referred to as Legacy Restoration Trust.

“My response was that the setting up of another organization or legal entity in whatever form or guise will not be necessary or acceptable. I informed him that Oba Ewuare II foundation has been registered with the CAC and has worked out a framework for not only receiving the artifacts but also building a modern structure which is the Benin Royal Museum”,he said.

Continuing, the Oba added that “within the precincts of the palace and that land has been secured for the building of the Benin Royal museum under the supervision of the traditional institution. But for reasons best known to him the governor has gone against the understanding, given recent events.

The Benin monarch, however, called on the Federal Government to take custody of the artifacts on behalf of the palace until the Benin Royal Museum is ready for their collection.

“It now behoves the Federal Government to be the only level of government that can take custody of the artifacts with a view to transferring them to their original owner and original place of abode”, he added.

He, therefore, advised anyone, group, government both national and international that is dealing with any organization or artificial group in the process of returning the looted artifacts would be doing so at their own risk and against the will of the people of Benin kingdom.