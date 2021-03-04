Benin monarch tasks security agencies to tackle killer herdsmen

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has charged various security agencies in Edo State to address the problems of killer herdsmen across various communities in the state.

The Benin monarch, who gave the charge when he received heads of various security agencies in Benin City, stressed that urgent steps must be taken to tackle the alarming rate of insecurity in order to avert the crisis.

The heads of the security agencies are Brig. Gen. Musa Sadiq, Commander of 4 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Philip Ogbadu, Edo State Commissioner of Police, and Ebun Likinyo, Edo State Director, Department of State Security.

Read Also: Herders/farmers’ clashes: Ogun deploys patrol vans, motorcycles in Yewa

Oba Ewuare II assured them of the throne’s support in the fight against banditry and other crimes, adding that collaborative efforts between traditional institutions and various security agencies, including vigilance groups would help to make Edo safer.

According to the Oba, criminal activities perpetrated by herders must be kept under control for the betterment of the state.

Earlier, the heads of the various security agencies solicited for the monarch’s support to resolve insecurity issues in the state.