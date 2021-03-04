Oyo govt approves procurement of 20 pick-up vans to boost security

Prompted by the mission to boost security architecture and operations in the State, Oyo State Government has approved the procurement of 20 units of JAC FRISON TX pick-up vans at the cost of N319 million.

It granted remodelling and equipment of at least, one Primary Health Centre in each of the 351 wards of the State and renovation of 299 Health Centres, just as the State Executive Council also approved the connection of 28 Transformers across three Senatorial Districts of the state at the cost of N247,000,000.

Read Also: A peep into Nigeria’s internal security and why the country is unravelling

Speaking at a Joint Press Conference held in Ibadan, Commissioners for Information, Health, Energy and Mineral Resources- Wasiu Olatubosun, Bashiru Bello and Temilolu Ashamu respectively, said that the approvals for capital projects in security, health and electricity came as part of an effort to improve people’s standards of living in the State.