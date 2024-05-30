Obasanjo applauds Fintiri over infrastructure development in Adamawa

…Commissions first-grade interchange

By Happy Zarokada

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian President, has applauded Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over his achievement, especially in infrastructure development in the state.

Obasanjo gave the commendation during the commissioning of the grade interchange project in commemoration of Fintiri’s five years’ anniversary in office.

He described the event as significant and memorable, and also thanked the governor for choosing him to commission a first-of-its kind project in the North Eastern part of the country.

He said that he was optimistic that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, adding that with landmark strides like the one he witnessed in Adamawa, democracy will continue to grow from strength to strength.

According to him, “People will say we have not yet achieved anything, but we have not derailed and we shall not derail.”

He also thanked Fintiri for instituting the first-grade interchange in North Eastern part of Nigeria, urging Adamawa people to continue to accord his administration all the support it needed to give them more dividends of democracy.

Speaking earlier, Governor Fintiri reiterated his administration’s commitment to his renewal campaign package, while disclosing that many projects of the kind being commissioned had been done and still being done.

With the promise to sustain the campaign until all urban centres and semi-urban centres wear a befitting look, he added that not only for aesthetics but for the comfort and convenience of teaming populace and investors.

“The plan is a carefully crafted policy which aims to raise the standard of our state capital to attract investors and equally to improve the infrastructural status of both urban and rural centers,” he said.

He also noted that it was a more befitting edifice and “the first of its kind in this part of the country.”

According to the governor, “This is one project with a short but interesting story. Like most of our projects, when we did the groundbreaking ceremony, skeptics went wild with their usual doubts

saying, ‘It cannot be done.’”

He emphasised that it was the fastest delivered project of its kind “in this part of the world.”

He stressed that it was only a vision of courage and commitment that can accomplish such.