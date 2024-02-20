OAU mourns loss of staff to lion attack

The Obafemi Awolowo University community is in mourning following the tragic death of Olabode Olawuyi, a long-serving Veterinary Technologist at the university’s Zoological garden.

Olawuyi met his untimely demise in a harrowing encounter with a 9-year-old male lion during a routine feeding session on Wednesday afternoon.

In a somber press release, the University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, conveyed the sorrow gripping the campus: “The management, staff, students, and the entire campus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of Mr. Olabode Olawuyi.”

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying scene as Olawuyi was attacked while carrying out his duties.

Despite the valiant efforts of fellow staff members to rescue him, the ferocity of the lion resulted in fatal injuries.

“The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities,” emphasised Olarewaju.

The University’s management, led by Vice-Chancellor Adebayo Simeon Bamire (Professor), immediately halted ongoing activities to assess the situation.

Tirimisiyu Olatunji, Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre, informed the Vice-Chancellor that despite their efforts, medical intervention could not save Olawuyi’s life.

In a sorrowful turn of events, the lion responsible for the tragedy was euthanized. “Mr. Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about 9 years ago but, tragically, the male Lion killed the man who had been feeding them,” lamented the University’s statement.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the University management dispatched a delegation to console the widow and children of the deceased.

“The University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life,” stated the release.

In response to the incident, Vice-Chancellor Bamire has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

“Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor, professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident,” the statement affirmed.

Meanwhile Twitter has been agog with tributes following the tragic death of Olawuyi.

Overwhelming number of Nigerians have expressed shock of the sudden death of the OAU staff and pondered over what would have pushed the lion to act that way.

On the school Twitter handle, reacting to his demise was Braye George @brayeimoro19 who twitted, “May his soul rest in perfect peace…I remember looking that Lion eye ball to eye ball…scary thing.”

Moe @Blaq_ebony twitted, “May his soul RIP and may the Almighty console his family.”

Omoloogo @bimathrosoc twitted, “So sad, RIP to the deceased.”

Since the university management confirmed the loss of Olawuyi, the news had generated more than 50 reposts, 40 quotes, and 180 likes.