OAU students emerge champions of 2023 CGMA Business Leaders Challenge

Some students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State have emerged winners of the 2023 Chartered Global Management Accountants’ (CGMA) Business Leaders Challenge after a wonderful presentation at the finals held recently.

The students under the name “Team Acme” from OAU was adjudged the best team at the competition held inside the Bankers House, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria-Island, Lagos, and were rewarded with the sum of N1,000,000 for coming top of the competition beating other five universities with 88.3 points.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka came second with 87 points, and were beneficiaries of the sum of N600,000. While Nile University with a competition name, team KFK, came third with 75.4 points, and were given the prize of N400,000.

Topfaith University, Covenant University, and Baze University were all given consolation prizes for making it to finals.

The competition which was sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Bank had judges from different fields of the accounting and financial management such as Omolara Michael-Nwadu; Godwin Clark: Jerome Diaz: Funmi Adesida: Jamui Adigun: and Biodun Omisola

Ijeoma Anadozie, the country director at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), said the CGMA business leaders challenge is a very important event to AICPA and CIMA.

“I’m happy once again that we can recognise the talents of finance leaders of the future. I would like to acknowledge all our participants for making it into the competition.

“And I know that it has not been an easy journey and not everyone can be a finalist. I’m certain that you all will agree that it has been a grilling and rewarding experience”, she said.

Anadozie expressed optimism that with the caliber of contestants for the 2023 challenge, there is a bright hope for the profession in Nigeria.

“Looking around the room today. I can see so many great future leaders who will continue to carry the great legacy of the accounting and finance profession,” she said.

She challenged the students to put themselves to the test and hopefully connect with global management accountants designation builders that were in the room.