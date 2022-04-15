NYDM throws weight behind southern presidency ahead next general election

The Niger Delta Youth Movement(NDYM) has thrown its weight behind calls for a southern presidency ahead of next year’s general elections saying it will guarantee peace, equity and harmonious coexistence in the country.

The group also called on all security agencies and indeed the entire citizenry to be vigilant and proactive over alleged proliferation of firearms in the region as a prelude towards violent free general elections next year.

In a communique issued at the end of its national executive council meeting held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, a copy of which was made available to the media, it urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free, fair and credible poll.

Signed by the National President, Amutadi Uba Tega and national secretary Ediagbonya Joshua respectively, it stayed that it was in total support with the

Southern Governors and the Middle Belt Forum for the Country’s Presidency to shift to Southern Nigeria.

“In the light of controversies surrounding Permanent Voters Card, NDYM calls on INEC to intensify sensitization of the youths of the region/country on electoral processes such as electronic voting and others.

“While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for its diligent prosecution of those who committed offences during the last election in Akwa Ibom State, we urge them to do same in prosecuting election rigging agents as well, ” the communique stated.

The group in the communique also condemned the recent bombing of the Kaduna/Abuja train by suspected terrorists as well as the invasion of the Kaduna International airport by terrorists.

“We condemn the bombing and killings of passengers on the Kaduna/Abuja train as well as the invasion of Kaduna International airport by Terrorists and urge the Presidency to summon the political will to stem this vicious cycle.

“While commending the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio on the seriousness he is giving to Eastwest Road we urge him to extend such gesture to cover other core mandate of the Ministry.

“NDYM urges the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to partner relevant agencies within and outside Nigeria in giving assistance to Ukrainian Returnees from the region,” the communique added.