NUPRC mulls relocating some departments to Lagos

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said that it is considering moving some of its units to Lagos.

Kelechi Ofoegbu, the executive commissioner, announced this in a memo released on Wednesday with reference CSA/HGA/MRP/ML/001.

According to the commission, the decision to relocate was made to improve service delivery, save operating costs, and fully use available assets in Lagos.

To prepare for the transfer to Lagos, Ofoegbu instructed each department to create and submit a list of units that can function autonomously with little oversight.

He stated that the list must be turned in on or before the close of business on February 23 2024.

This move is coming after the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had already moved some of their departments and offices from Abuja to Lagos, respectively.