CBN bars IOCs from 100% remittance abroad

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a restriction on the ability of International Oil Companies (IOCs) to fully repatriate 100 percent of their foreign exchange earnings from Nigeria.

The policy, which takes effect immediately, limits IOCs to repatriate only 50 percent of their proceeds immediately while the other 50 percent will be repatriated 90 days from the day of inflow.

According to the circular signed by Hassan Mahmud, the apex bank’s director of trade and exchange, the CBN strongly supports the need for IOCs to have easy access to their export proceeds particularly to meet their offshore obligations, however, this must be done with minimal negative impact on liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

“The Central Bank has observed that proceeds of crude oil exports by International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria are transferred offshore to fund parent accounts of the IOCs (otherwise referred to as cash polling). This has an impact on liquidity in the domestic foreign exchange market,” the circular dated February 14 2024 said.

It added, “In line with the ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market, it has become necessary to take measures to address this trend. Consequently, the CBN hereby directs as follows;

“Banks are allowed to pool cash on behalf of IOCS, subject to a maximum of 50% of the repatriated export proceeds in the first instance. The Balance 50% may be repatriated after 90 days from the date of inflow of export proceeds”.

