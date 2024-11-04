NUJ wants solution to power challenges, Akwanga-Jos road

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, has expressed dismay over the recent national grid collapse and its socio-economic consequences, particularly in the Northern part of the Country.

In a communique at the end of the State monthly congress signed by Ayuku Pwaspo and Timothy Tyem, the Council chairman and Assistant Secretary respectively, the NUJ urged the Federal Government to explore alternative solutions to address the persistent power challenges.

The Council also called on the Plateau state government to collaborate with NESCO and other stakeholders to generate and distribute uninterrupted power supply to the state and neighboring states. This move according to the NUJ is expected to boost the State’s revenue profile.

The deplorable state of the Akwanga to Jos road was another concern raised during the meeting. The council appealed to the federal government to initiate work on the road, providing relief to commuters.

Additionally, the Council expressed concern about the constant gridlock along the Hawan Kibo road, caused by articulated vehicles, and urged the Federal Road Safety Corps to address the issue promptly.

The Council however commended Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang for providing Metro Buses to alleviate the hardship faced by citizens due to high transportation fares. However, they appealed for more buses, as the current ones are overwhelmed by the increasing number of commuters.

The meeting also decried the ongoing media war on social media along party lines, urging Plateau citizens to promote peace, unity, and put the state’s interest above any differences.

Similarly, the Council called on security operatives, especially Agro Rangers and non-conventional security groups, to protect farmlands from thieves and ensure farmers can harvest their produce without hindrance.

