Avoid fake, unverified news reportage, INEC tells journalists

As the November 16th Ondo State Governorship election draws closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has charged all media practitioners, particularly those accredited to cover the Governorship election to uphold the ethics of the profession by reporting the election process accurately.

Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made the charge on Tuesday at the workshop for reporters, producers and on-air personalities, held in Akure, also advised journalists to avoid fake and unverified news, especially on the social media.

Olumekun, who was represented by Oluwatoyin Babalola, the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said, “As the election draws near, the threat of fake news remains a significant concern. Misinformation has the potential to incite unnecessary tension and violence and it is vital that we collaborate to prevent this.

“I urge you to exercise caution and be diligent in verifying any information before disseminating it, particularly when it pertains to the Commission’s activities and the electoral process. By upholding the highest standards of professionalism, you can play a key role in curbing the spread of fake news and ensuring that the public receives accurate and credible information.

“Let me assure you that INEC, in collaboration with security agencies has made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety of all participants in the election, including members of the media.

“Security personnel will be deployed to all polling units, collation centres and other strategic locations across the state. The safety of the media and all electoral stakeholders is our top priority and we are fully committed to delivering a peaceful and secure election.

“I seek your continued cooperation in helping us conduct a credible election that meets the expectations of the people of Ondo State. We are dedicated to providing a level playing field for all candidates and ensuring that every vote counts. By working together, we can build public trust in the electoral process and strengthen democracy in both our state and our country.”

Oluwatoyin Babalola, the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in her welcome address, said the workshop aimed at equipping journalists, producers, and on-air personalities with the necessary skills for accurate, seamless, and responsible coverage of the upcoming Ondo State Governorship election.

Babalola, who spoke through the Administrative Secretary of the INEC in Ondo State, Biodun Onikate-Amosu, however, urged the journalists to thoroughly verify their sources before sharing any information on social media.

According to her, wrongful usage of social media platforms can lead to unrest, confusion, or panic during the election.

She said, “We urge you to avoid inflammatory language or any form of sensational reporting that could incite unrest. Once again, I appeal to you to collaborate with us in fostering unity, peace, and respect for the electoral process.”

Nicolas Ocholi, the Head of Department, ICT in INEC, who also presented a paper on Technological Innovations with emphasis on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and its usage, said that 4,002 BVAS and 812 backups would be used in the Governorship election.

